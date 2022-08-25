 Skip to content

House of Rules update for 25 August 2022

Update Note - v2.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v2.1.2

-Disabled opening the menu while steel bars opened or closed in a certain room
-Changed minor details in dialogues

