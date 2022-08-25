Share · View all patches · Build 9388678 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 18:26:20 UTC by Wendy

New map, Threat Type Boss, New perk Upgrade, and gameplay changes

Added a new map Sewer

this map is a larger sized map

added a new threat type boss Abomination with two variations

Abomination Mele

can slow you

has AOE

basic mele

Abomination Ranged

can slow you

has AOE

basic ranged attack

Adjusted the feeling of being slowed as the previous version in gameplay testing felt way to over punishing

changed the Fire Aoe on tyrant and other threat type bosses as it was too bright and out of place

Player perk Update

added a resistance perk card - while active makes you imune to slow effects

Gameplay changes

increased zombie req kill count to complete a wave

slightly increased zombie density and spawn rate

added ammo icon above ammo crates to make them easier to locate

increased the free kill streak power up drop chance from 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent