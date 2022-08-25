New map, Threat Type Boss, New perk Upgrade, and gameplay changes
Added a new map Sewer
this map is a larger sized map
added a new threat type boss Abomination with two variations
Abomination Mele
can slow you
has AOE
basic mele
Abomination Ranged
can slow you
has AOE
basic ranged attack
Adjusted the feeling of being slowed as the previous version in gameplay testing felt way to over punishing
changed the Fire Aoe on tyrant and other threat type bosses as it was too bright and out of place
Player perk Update
added a resistance perk card - while active makes you imune to slow effects
Gameplay changes
increased zombie req kill count to complete a wave
slightly increased zombie density and spawn rate
added ammo icon above ammo crates to make them easier to locate
increased the free kill streak power up drop chance from 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent
