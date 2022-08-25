 Skip to content

Project Sundown update for 25 August 2022

New map, Threat Type Boss, New perk Upgrade, and gameplay changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9388678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new map Sewer
this map is a larger sized map

added a new threat type boss Abomination with two variations
Abomination Mele
can slow you
has AOE
basic mele

Abomination Ranged
can slow you
has AOE
basic ranged attack

Adjusted the feeling of being slowed as the previous version in gameplay testing felt way to over punishing
changed the Fire Aoe on tyrant and other threat type bosses as it was too bright and out of place

Player perk Update
added a resistance perk card - while active makes you imune to slow effects

Gameplay changes
increased zombie req kill count to complete a wave
slightly increased zombie density and spawn rate
added ammo icon above ammo crates to make them easier to locate
increased the free kill streak power up drop chance from 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent

Changed files in this update

Depot 2005811
