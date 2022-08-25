HotFix #6 | 25-08-2022 (0.8.25.4ea)

Game version: 0.8.25.4ea
- Fixed fish unhook time for feeder fishing method
- Fixed volume settings not being saved
- Fixed lure behavior: UFA© Crankbait Loxy 18g
- Fixed Eagle Eye
- Fixed fishery licenses not being saved after buying them
- Fixed quests problems
- Fixed progress bar in quests
- Added "Cloud Save Sync" button to profile selection screen
- Added the "Sell all" button to the keepnet (fish net)
- Added "RESIDENCE" shortcut in the drop-down menu under "Statistics"
- Added information in the quests screen when new quests will be available
- Removed fish lifetime information
Changed files in this update