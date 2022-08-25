 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 25 August 2022

HotFix #6 | 25-08-2022 (0.8.25.4ea)

Share · View all patches · Build 9388624

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game version: 0.8.25.4ea

  • Fixed fish unhook time for feeder fishing method
  • Fixed volume settings not being saved
  • Fixed lure behavior: UFA© Crankbait Loxy 18g
  • Fixed Eagle Eye
  • Fixed fishery licenses not being saved after buying them
  • Fixed quests problems
  • Fixed progress bar in quests
  • Added "Cloud Save Sync" button to profile selection screen
  • Added the "Sell all" button to the keepnet (fish net)
  • Added "RESIDENCE" shortcut in the drop-down menu under "Statistics"
  • Added information in the quests screen when new quests will be available
  • Removed fish lifetime information

