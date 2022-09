■ Function addition

・Added support for Epic Online Services (EOS).

■ Bug fixes

・Fixed an issue with keyboard/mouse operation where an attack would be launched if the Ki Pulse button was pressed and released while the attack button was held down.

・Adjusted the “Hideyoshi” achievement that can now be earned when the Tale of Nioh is opened if the conditions are met, if it was not earned offline.

・Fixed other minor issues.