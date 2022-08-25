Build 5288 Live

Hi all,

Welcome to the penultimate update for Starlight: Defence Command. The last update will go live in conjunction with its version 1.0 release - more on that in a post soon.

For now, the below are the following updates in the new release.

Features

Assignment 14 has been added. The penultimate mission in the main campaign can now be played, preparing the story for its conclusion.

Updates

Simulator Map 13 is now live. Defend multiple objects in the new simulator map.

Some additional flourishes have been added so that it is more obvious when a tower is building or updating.

I have made some significant improvement to the operation of the Tower and Enemy objects, improving overall performance of the game.

NPC Towers now operate and look more like their player counterparts. Note: QRS abilities have not and do not affect NPC Towers.

The recent text size options now affect the transition, load and game over screens. Each has had a slight makeover too.

Tooltips text size is also affected by the text size options.

Improvements made to the Message app so that things like line breaks and null space are removed from additional pages, within a message.

The in-game Objective Panel has had a bit of a rework. It's a little larger and more consistent across levels.

Fixes