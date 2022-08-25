 Skip to content

Starlight: Defence Command update for 25 August 2022

Build 5288 Live

Build 9388598

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Welcome to the penultimate update for Starlight: Defence Command. The last update will go live in conjunction with its version 1.0 release - more on that in a post soon.

For now, the below are the following updates in the new release.

Features

  • Assignment 14 has been added. The penultimate mission in the main campaign can now be played, preparing the story for its conclusion.

Updates

  • Simulator Map 13 is now live. Defend multiple objects in the new simulator map.
  • Some additional flourishes have been added so that it is more obvious when a tower is building or updating.
  • I have made some significant improvement to the operation of the Tower and Enemy objects, improving overall performance of the game.
  • NPC Towers now operate and look more like their player counterparts. Note: QRS abilities have not and do not affect NPC Towers.
  • The recent text size options now affect the transition, load and game over screens. Each has had a slight makeover too.
  • Tooltips text size is also affected by the text size options.
  • Improvements made to the Message app so that things like line breaks and null space are removed from additional pages, within a message.
  • The in-game Objective Panel has had a bit of a rework. It's a little larger and more consistent across levels.

Fixes

  • All the in-assignment messages should now replay when you access the option through AIDA.
  • Intermittent crash to the Events System resolved.
  • Fixed a rounding error on the health bars from the tower panel. They should now update correctly.
  • AIDAs popups in the Academy screen now work correctly.

Changed files in this update

