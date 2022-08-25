Build 5288 Live

Hi all,
Welcome to the penultimate update for Starlight: Defence Command. The last update will go live in conjunction with its version 1.0 release - more on that in a post soon.
For now, the below are the following updates in the new release.
Features
- Assignment 14 has been added. The penultimate mission in the main campaign can now be played, preparing the story for its conclusion.
Updates
- Simulator Map 13 is now live. Defend multiple objects in the new simulator map.
- Some additional flourishes have been added so that it is more obvious when a tower is building or updating.
- I have made some significant improvement to the operation of the Tower and Enemy objects, improving overall performance of the game.
- NPC Towers now operate and look more like their player counterparts. Note: QRS abilities have not and do not affect NPC Towers.
- The recent text size options now affect the transition, load and game over screens. Each has had a slight makeover too.
- Tooltips text size is also affected by the text size options.
- Improvements made to the Message app so that things like line breaks and null space are removed from additional pages, within a message.
- The in-game Objective Panel has had a bit of a rework. It's a little larger and more consistent across levels.
Fixes
- All the in-assignment messages should now replay when you access the option through AIDA.
- Intermittent crash to the Events System resolved.
- Fixed a rounding error on the health bars from the tower panel. They should now update correctly.
- AIDAs popups in the Academy screen now work correctly.
Changed files in this update