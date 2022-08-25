Update August 25, 2022 #2

- Fix bug where using multi-build when Build Confirmation disabled in settings causes unexpected behaviour
- Fix bug in multi-build where some spots are shown incorrectly as invalid
- UI: Increase size of Multi button
