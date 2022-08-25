 Skip to content

Pocket City update for 25 August 2022

Update August 25, 2022 #2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix bug where using multi-build when Build Confirmation disabled in settings causes unexpected behaviour
  • Fix bug in multi-build where some spots are shown incorrectly as invalid
  • UI: Increase size of Multi button

Changed files in this update

