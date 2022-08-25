 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hamster Playground update for 25 August 2022

Patch Version 0.1.28 Small Update Big Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9388386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change list:

  • UI fix - multiplayer party system UI rework and fixes - it should be less confusing
  • UI fix - minor typos corrections and rephrase of some descriptions
  • Steam invites now work properly sending you to party select screen or giving a notification on hamster house HUD
  • Matchmaking has been changed to broader regions
  • Fixed Difficulty balance in all competitive VS CPU modes (No more Master Difficulty Maze exploiting, sorry)
  • Minor economy changes - mostly race awards re-balancing
  • Minor bug fixes all around the place

Changed files in this update

Depot 1442673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link