Patch Version 0.1.28 Small Update Big Fixes

Change list:
- UI fix - multiplayer party system UI rework and fixes - it should be less confusing
- UI fix - minor typos corrections and rephrase of some descriptions
- Steam invites now work properly sending you to party select screen or giving a notification on hamster house HUD
- Matchmaking has been changed to broader regions
- Fixed Difficulty balance in all competitive VS CPU modes (No more Master Difficulty Maze exploiting, sorry)
- Minor economy changes - mostly race awards re-balancing
- Minor bug fixes all around the place
Changed files in this update