- Sounds of blows and shots are not so monotonous now.
- Net chance to find an artifact after combat increased by 1.5 times.
- Slightly increased the chance of finding the common loot after combat.
A Contusion update for 26 August 2022
Update 4: Sounds Lucky
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update