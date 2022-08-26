 Skip to content

A Contusion update for 26 August 2022

Update 4: Sounds Lucky

Share · View all patches · Build 9388363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sounds of blows and shots are not so monotonous now.
  • Net chance to find an artifact after combat increased by 1.5 times.
  • Slightly increased the chance of finding the common loot after combat.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1805681
