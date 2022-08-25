CD#30: Ships and contracts balancing, fixes, and more in v0.4.11

Morning Captains! Zuff here bringing you news about the latest patch v0.4.11 that has just landed to the experimental branch! To check out the experimental branch, follow instructions in Captain's diary #27.

Before we go into all of the changes, we want to give a certain person a shoutout:

A big thanks to McRib!

Some time ago one of our early backers and Discord member, McRib, sent each of us here at MaFi Games personalized COI Mugs with a heartfelt note and some treats. As we all rely on coffee/tea to function day to day so these will be used frequently! We appreciate you, McRib, and all that you do for the community! Thank you!





Patch v0.4.11

We are currently focusing on fixing all reported bugs and issues that prevent a smooth playthrough. Before we start working on larger new features, we want to make sure that the current game is bug-free. This results in more frequent smaller patches such as the one today since we don’t want to delay important fixes by implementation of new features. We also have some more performance improvements in works but they will likely be available in the next patch.

Full patch notes can be found at the bottom as always.

Unlocked buildings are now highlighted before used for the first time

Know what you’ve unlocked or haven’t used through the new highlight system! Each building/transport that has not been selected will have a yellow dot in the upper right corner.



Auto-returning ship

It is often the case that once the main ship has no more fuel for exploration, the only reasonable action is to return home. But it has to be done manually. To avoid this micro-management we’ve added a new toggle (on, by default) that will send your ship back to the dock if it has no further options for exploration or movement on the map.



Gas rotary kiln changed to output CO2 instead of exhaust

The Gas Rotary Kiln now outputs CO2 instead of your standard Exhaust. This was an oversight when making the advanced recipes as they were not intended to need exhaust cleaning or provide sulfur by-product. This may require changes across your factories so please adjust accordingly!



Cargo ship changes

Doubled cargo ship capacity and increased cargo throughput

We have double the amount of product a cargo ship can contain while also increasing the throughput when unloading at dock. With this, we’ve also doubled the amount of diesel consumed and increased the world mines’ buffer capacity to accommodate. Larger ships are more fuel efficient.

Reduce ship speed & save fuel

Sometimes, ships deliver cargo too fast and the ship is just waiting to unload in the dock. Turns out that in real life, if you are not in a hurry, slowing down can save a significant amount of fuel. This is why we have added a new toggle that reduces ship speed to 50% but also reduces fuel consumption by 30%. This is a great way to reduce diesel consumption for lower priority routes that do not require quicker delivery.



Contract balancing

Many of you gave us feedback that making a self-sustaining colony in the late-game phases is quite challenging due to the way how contracts are designed. We agree that the contracts needed some work so this patch is rebalancing contracts. The most significant changes are:

Added new contract: consumer electronics -> quartz



Increased profit on copper, iron and quartz contracts

Increased profit on contracts selling coal and vehicle parts 2

You can also see other changes in the screenshot below.



If you have further feedback regarding the changes, please let us know!

Better explanation of nuclear plant fuel rod consumption

New UI changes make it easier to understand how nuclear plants consume fuel rods. We saw a lot of players confused on why their plants were consuming multiple rods without starting since we didn’t explain that 16 rods were required before the reactor would even start. This is now shown in the tooltip that breaks down the information to make it easier to understand.



Prevention of digging through your retaining walls

We’ve heard reports from players who were experiencing excavators digging though and behind retaining walls, rendering them useless in some situations.



_A post by reddit user u/clarkinum titled “Why excavators digs through the retaining walls? I build those walls before digging only the right side but land kind of slides anyway”._

To prevent this from happening, mining/dumping designations now cannot be placed on tiles that contain retaining walls and vice-versa. This should help avoid excavators and trucks messing up your neatly placed mine walls! We’ve added a console command toggle_terrain_designations_over_entities for power users who wish to disable this restriction.



Designations cannot be placed on retaining walls.



An alert message will appear if trying to place a wall over a previously designated zone and you will not be able to place the wall there

A late fan-art entry

Discord user bluetanuki999 submitted this lovely piece a bit late but we still feel it’s worth a share:



Abyss by BlueTanuki999

v0.4.11 Patch Notes