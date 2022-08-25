Patch 0.24.12

Changes:
- All villagers are no longer killed by mobs and get captured instead, as permadeath was intended as a setback for PvP players.
- Villagers HP threshold increased from 40% to 50% to run and heal.
- Villagers needs threshold increased from 10% to 50%.
- Total number of Nobles increased from 1/5 to 1/3 of max population and reduced from 10k to 3k valor per noble.
- War declarations will also despawn all Dangerous Lands mobs from the belligerents' settlements.
- Dangerous Lands quests cannot be started during a war.
- Rewards for Dangerous Lands (Hard) and (Nosajimiki) are increased to 20m and 100m respectively.
- Merchants stay around for 30 mins instead of 10 mins before restocking.
Fixes:
- Villagers not taking out their swords in melee combat.
