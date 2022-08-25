 Skip to content

Coronation update for 25 August 2022

Patch 0.24.12

Patch 0.24.12 · Build 9388205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • All villagers are no longer killed by mobs and get captured instead, as permadeath was intended as a setback for PvP players.
  • Villagers HP threshold increased from 40% to 50% to run and heal.
  • Villagers needs threshold increased from 10% to 50%.
  • Total number of Nobles increased from 1/5 to 1/3 of max population and reduced from 10k to 3k valor per noble.
  • War declarations will also despawn all Dangerous Lands mobs from the belligerents' settlements.
  • Dangerous Lands quests cannot be started during a war.
  • Rewards for Dangerous Lands (Hard) and (Nosajimiki) are increased to 20m and 100m respectively.
  • Merchants stay around for 30 mins instead of 10 mins before restocking.

Fixes:

  • Villagers not taking out their swords in melee combat.

