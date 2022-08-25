 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAGITERRA update for 25 August 2022

Early Access Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 9388197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're finally live on Steam with a hefty 20% release discount! Catch it while you can :)

Since this is an early access game, we're going to be constantly updating it for a good while so expect quick updates, hotfixes and major content on the way!

Huge, huuuuuuge thanks to all those who have supported us through development either by direct hands on support or just playing the game and giving feedback. Kudos to you all!

There only a few minor issues for the current version known but an update in the coming 1-2 days will fix almost all of them. Go play!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link