Early Access Release!

We're finally live on Steam with a hefty 20% release discount! Catch it while you can :)

Since this is an early access game, we're going to be constantly updating it for a good while so expect quick updates, hotfixes and major content on the way!

Huge, huuuuuuge thanks to all those who have supported us through development either by direct hands on support or just playing the game and giving feedback. Kudos to you all!

There only a few minor issues for the current version known but an update in the coming 1-2 days will fix almost all of them. Go play!