Changelog:
-Added audio to road tool
-Added particle effects to road tool
-Improved road tool visualization
-Improved skid marks
-Road tool height tooltip now shows height difference to terrain
-Fixed not being able to change road material when having only one node selected
-Fixed not being able to change road material two times in a row
-Fixed some players auto retiring before race starts in multiplayer
-Improved RX handling
-Various fixes & improvements
RaceLeague update for 25 August 2022
Update V0.2.8.6
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update