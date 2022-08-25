 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RaceLeague update for 25 August 2022

Update V0.2.8.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9388194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
-Added audio to road tool
-Added particle effects to road tool
-Improved road tool visualization
-Improved skid marks
-Road tool height tooltip now shows height difference to terrain
-Fixed not being able to change road material when having only one node selected
-Fixed not being able to change road material two times in a row
-Fixed some players auto retiring before race starts in multiplayer
-Improved RX handling
-Various fixes & improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1565891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link