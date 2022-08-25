Update V0.2.8.6

Changelog:

-Added audio to road tool

-Added particle effects to road tool

-Improved road tool visualization

-Improved skid marks

-Road tool height tooltip now shows height difference to terrain

-Fixed not being able to change road material when having only one node selected

-Fixed not being able to change road material two times in a row

-Fixed some players auto retiring before race starts in multiplayer

-Improved RX handling

-Various fixes & improvements