Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 25 August 2022

Hotfix v0.23-1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with language Polish detection, and setting the game to Russian instead
  • Fixed the Sale on the Potato Digger / Equipment Band Rating (those are in sale and cost 7000 Soul, the 3000 Soul are refund when you get on this update)

