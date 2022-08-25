 Skip to content

Red Matter 2 update for 25 August 2022

1.0.003 Patch

Red Matter 2 update for 25 August 2022

1.0.003 Patch

-Tuned physics behavior of the gun to improve aim
-Fixed rare bug where player was being spawned underground
-Fixed audio being lost with SteamVR if the window was out of focus
-Fixed minor bugs and collisions

