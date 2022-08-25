 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 25 August 2022

Version: 0.8.20.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9388101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.8.20.3

UI / Added title illustration.
UI / Added Borderless Full screen mode.
Bug fix / Bug: Knowledges are learnable even the unit is not enough level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1878781
  • Loading history…
Depot 1878782
  • Loading history…
Depot 1878783
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link