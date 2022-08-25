BIG REBUILD UPDATE!

Hey everyone,

Finally after months and months (9 months :D) the big Scoot update is finally here! This isn't just any update, but a complete rebuild from the ground up of the entire game.

Why did you rebuild the game?

while following a similar design, this "new" version of Scoot is completely different from what you've previously played. I wasn't too happy with how the old version was shaping out. And since I had learned so much while developing Scoot, I knew I could make it better if I started over. So, in October 2021 I decided that's what I was going to do once I release the last update in November 2021.

How is this different?

This rebuild of Scoot is compeltely different in many many ways. The physics were completely reworked to feel way smoother and easier to play with. The game now feels more similar to what some of you may be used to from other action sports games.

Grinds now use a super cool system that will detect edges. Allowing you to grind ANYTHING that looks like it should be grindable. See a rail? Grind it. See a ledge? Grind that thing. See a ribbon sculpture? You grind that ribbon!

Challenges! For the first time, Scoot now has challenges across New Carven for you to complete! You'll be challenged to perform certain tricks and complete races as fast as you possibly can. Can you get the fastest time? Speedruns?!

Those are the main things, but there's so so SO much more!

New Carven

I decided that instead of having multiple maps in Scoot, I wanted to get started on that one final big map. It's always been the plan to have a large single map for the 1.0 release when that eventually comes. So, from now on, there will only be New Carven. The most in-depth Scoot map yet. New Carven will be expanded upon throughout future updates.

I hope you enjoy this update! It took a lot of work and time to get here and I couldn't thank you guys enough for the supper <3