⚠️ ⚠️ For Quest users, please read the end of this message.⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️

🔥 DO U COPY? UPDATE 1.8.12 LIVE! 🔥

Hey @everyone !

Hope all is well. It’s been a while since the last update for the game. We've encountered some issues during the development and publishing of this version but it's fixed. We also have some great news to announce so make sure to read everything to not miss anything!

So, let's get to it! What changed on this v1.8.12 update? :

Changelogs : Do U Copy? version 1.8.12 includes (1.8.12 VR / 1.8.12 Hacker App)

GAME BREAKING BUGS ARE FIXED

We know that some of you may have encountered some bugs during your games and we apologize once again. Despite the time, we have done our best to fix these bugs to provide you with an enjoyable and optimized experience.

For example, we have fixed the retinal scan bug that could occur on some mobile devices and on some levels. Thanks to your feedback on the Discord, we were able to find this error and fix it.

We also worked on the radio guard which was not working properly. Indeed, for some of you, the message "invalid location" appeared when you tried to distract Steve. So we were able to correct this error in the levels concerned. Thank you also for your feedback.

OPTIMIZATION & FPS IMPROVEMENT

One of our next milestones to continue improving the game is to work on the global optimization and on the FPS count. We want the game to run on every VR headset and mobile/PC devices as smoothly as possible.

We have worked on all the assets, lights and interaction to generate the best render inside the VR headset.

We still have work to do in order to optimize the game but we assure you that it is one of our main priorities. We’re also waiting for your help on that side if you encounter a texture issue or a huge FPS drop at some precise spot.

THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT

With the help of our art department, we were able to work on assets and textures to create a complete new AD to give the game a more intimate personality. The new AD is currently being tested and we hope to add it to the next update (1.9.00).

5 new languages will soon be available in the game in the next update. These languages include French, German, Spanish, Italian and Russian.

A new mini-game model should appear soon with a redesign of the Safe Cracking Tool. Still in the testing phase, we'll keep you posted when it's available in game.

And some additional stuff in progress :

Teleportation locomotion system

New model for the Safe Cracking Tool (still in testing, we will maybe need some of you to help us testing it to determine the right balance to it)

New difficulty for mini-games

Some polish on all levels

Adding SFX

Thank you all,

See you all in the virtual world! Cheers

PS: we may have a major announcement in the month… so stay tuned

⚠️ ⚠️ ATTENTION for Quest users⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️

We've made a mistake while pushing this new Do U Copy? VR version for Oculus Quest headsets. We've accidentally uploaded an old development version that was not meant to be released to the public as it was not stable and contains untested features at that time. We're aware of this issue and we're actively uploading the correct stable build as of this moment. We will keep everybody updated on our Discord server as the situation evolves. We're truly sorry for this unfortunate error, please disregard that latest update as it does not reflect the quality and end result that we're trying to offer to our fellow players. Thanks in advance for your understanding 🍍 - Ilann