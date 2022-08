Share · View all patches · Build 9387991 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 16:32:15 UTC by Wendy

[ENH] Vehicles and buildings price balanced

[ENH] Now you can cook while doing other tasks

[FIX] Fixed cooking time for some foods

August Update 2.5.4

[ENH] Increased size of inventory and craft area

[ENH] Now the planted trees keep in scene after restart the game

[FIX] Fixed achievements not working when playing offline