Giants Uprising update for 25 August 2022

Giants Uprising - Update 1.2.0

Build 9387938

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Map: Losing my religion
New Map: Wraithbusters
New Map: Bullseye!

Main Menu:

  • Reworked visual design of the mission selection screen
  • Reworked visual design of the skill tree screen

Rework & Rebalance:

  • Reworked workshop explosion damage
  • Reworked lighting on various maps
  • Reworked challenges for various missions
  • Reworked and optimized VFXs
  • Reworked Small AI logic and balance
  • Reworked Big AI logic and balance
  • Reworked blocking
  • Rebalanced Méabh boss fight
  • Rebalanced stamina and giant's combat actions
  • Overall graphical optimization improvement

Quality of Life:

  • Added "options" sub-menu in the pause menu

Gameplay:

  • Activating rage causes a big shockwave
  • More skill nodes added to the Skill Tree
  • New dialogues added
  • New music added
  • Charged Grab stagger can be performed during other actions (mainly attacks)
  • Post-process of pick-ups has been changed

Fixes:

  • Blood and Sand: Breach Arena door cutscene fix
  • Stomps will not damage the weapons that we are currently wielding
  • Fixing health bar display and tweening
  • Fixing state transitions for block and entering aim
  • Fixing an issue related to texts in tutorials
  • Fixing subtitle/audio misalignment during various cutscenes
  • Fixing an issue with 3rd meat slot not being visible
  • Fixing an issue with infinite block
  • Fixing an issue where player started the level without having full health, when starting with "Giant's Toughness" skill point
  • Fixed building collisions
  • Fixing an issue where the player could be stuck behind rocks on the Homecoming map

Other:

  • Credits added
  • Steam Achievements added

DISCLAIMER: ALL OF THE NEW TEXTS HAVE NOT BEEN LOCALIZED AND WILL BE DISPLAYED ONLY IN ENGLISH. THEY WILL BE PROPERLY TRANSLATED IN THE FUTURE UPDATES.

