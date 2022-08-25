Giants Uprising - Update 1.2.0

New Map: Losing my religion
New Map: Wraithbusters
New Map: Bullseye!
Main Menu:
- Reworked visual design of the mission selection screen
- Reworked visual design of the skill tree screen
Rework & Rebalance:
- Reworked workshop explosion damage
- Reworked lighting on various maps
- Reworked challenges for various missions
- Reworked and optimized VFXs
- Reworked Small AI logic and balance
- Reworked Big AI logic and balance
- Reworked blocking
- Rebalanced Méabh boss fight
- Rebalanced stamina and giant's combat actions
- Overall graphical optimization improvement
Quality of Life:
- Added "options" sub-menu in the pause menu
Gameplay:
- Activating rage causes a big shockwave
- More skill nodes added to the Skill Tree
- New dialogues added
- New music added
- Charged Grab stagger can be performed during other actions (mainly attacks)
- Post-process of pick-ups has been changed
Fixes:
- Blood and Sand: Breach Arena door cutscene fix
- Stomps will not damage the weapons that we are currently wielding
- Fixing health bar display and tweening
- Fixing state transitions for block and entering aim
- Fixing an issue related to texts in tutorials
- Fixing subtitle/audio misalignment during various cutscenes
- Fixing an issue with 3rd meat slot not being visible
- Fixing an issue with infinite block
- Fixing an issue where player started the level without having full health, when starting with "Giant's Toughness" skill point
- Fixed building collisions
- Fixing an issue where the player could be stuck behind rocks on the Homecoming map
Other:
- Credits added
- Steam Achievements added
DISCLAIMER: ALL OF THE NEW TEXTS HAVE NOT BEEN LOCALIZED AND WILL BE DISPLAYED ONLY IN ENGLISH. THEY WILL BE PROPERLY TRANSLATED IN THE FUTURE UPDATES.
Changed files in this update