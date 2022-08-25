Giants Uprising - Update 1.2.0

New Map: Losing my religion

New Map: Wraithbusters

New Map: Bullseye!

Main Menu:

Reworked visual design of the mission selection screen

Reworked visual design of the skill tree screen

Rework & Rebalance:

Reworked workshop explosion damage

Reworked lighting on various maps

Reworked challenges for various missions

Reworked and optimized VFXs

Reworked Small AI logic and balance

Reworked Big AI logic and balance

Reworked blocking

Rebalanced Méabh boss fight

Rebalanced stamina and giant's combat actions

Overall graphical optimization improvement

Quality of Life:

Added "options" sub-menu in the pause menu

Gameplay:

Activating rage causes a big shockwave

More skill nodes added to the Skill Tree

New dialogues added

New music added

Charged Grab stagger can be performed during other actions (mainly attacks)

Post-process of pick-ups has been changed

Fixes:

Blood and Sand: Breach Arena door cutscene fix

Stomps will not damage the weapons that we are currently wielding

Fixing health bar display and tweening

Fixing state transitions for block and entering aim

Fixing an issue related to texts in tutorials

Fixing subtitle/audio misalignment during various cutscenes

Fixing an issue with 3rd meat slot not being visible

Fixing an issue with infinite block

Fixing an issue where player started the level without having full health, when starting with "Giant's Toughness" skill point

Fixed building collisions

Fixing an issue where the player could be stuck behind rocks on the Homecoming map

Other:

Credits added

Steam Achievements added

DISCLAIMER: ALL OF THE NEW TEXTS HAVE NOT BEEN LOCALIZED AND WILL BE DISPLAYED ONLY IN ENGLISH. THEY WILL BE PROPERLY TRANSLATED IN THE FUTURE UPDATES.