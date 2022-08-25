 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Curse of the Deadwood update for 25 August 2022

Performance Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9387875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Lathe&Roguard
  • Optimized the player characters for performance improvements
Enemies
  • Performance optimizations made to Sprout enemies
Stability
  • Performance optimizations made for the first level (Meadbud)
  • Optimized the grass shader for improved performance on higher video quality settings
  • Fixed a bug that caused frame loss when interacting with the different interactable objects in the game
Known Issues
  • Some enemies may have a noticeable delay in their reaction to the player
  • Some shadows may appear to flicker
  • More performance improvements needed

Changed files in this update

Curse of the Deadwood Content Depot 362671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link