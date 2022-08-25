Performance Patch 1

Patch Notes
Lathe&Roguard
- Optimized the player characters for performance improvements
Enemies
- Performance optimizations made to Sprout enemies
Stability
- Performance optimizations made for the first level (Meadbud)
- Optimized the grass shader for improved performance on higher video quality settings
- Fixed a bug that caused frame loss when interacting with the different interactable objects in the game
Known Issues
- Some enemies may have a noticeable delay in their reaction to the player
- Some shadows may appear to flicker
- More performance improvements needed
Changed files in this update