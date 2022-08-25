- Fixed a few problems with collision and rocks
- Removed the big rock in the wrong place
- Changed some of the wood sticks on the ground to oakwood (since only Oaks grow now in the Redwoods)
Eo update for 25 August 2022
Hotfix Sticks and Stones
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update