 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eo update for 25 August 2022

Hotfix Sticks and Stones

Share · View all patches · Build 9387871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a few problems with collision and rocks
  • Removed the big rock in the wrong place
  • Changed some of the wood sticks on the ground to oakwood (since only Oaks grow now in the Redwoods)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2075341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link