Build-A-Thon Summer '22: Builders' Choice!

Ready, set, build!

Attention, room builders!

The time has finally come for us to announce the next room building event! However, this time around we will be mixing up the formula just a tiny bit! Allow us to tell you what Escape Simulator's very first Build-A-Thon will be all about!

⏰ The clock is ticking!

This time around we will need you to work on a much tighter schedule than before! Instead of having the event go on for several weeks, the upcoming Build-A-Thon will last 48 hours! To be precise, the Build-A-Thon will last from 16-09-2022 00:00 CEST until 18-09-2022 23:59 CEST. It will be a race against time itself, but we're sure you'll be able to fully utilize those hours to create something incredible!

🙋 How do I sign up for the challenge?

You can sign up for the the Build-A-Thon via this 👉Google form 👈

For the upcoming two weeks, you are also abelt to send in your own ideas for themes that everyone will need to work with. Afterwards, the theme we liked the most will be the final theme for this Build-A-Thon and will be announced in our Discord.

🗺️ Where do I submit my entry?

The submitting form will be shared with the participants right before the start of the Build-A-Thon! For now, we ask you to fill in the sign-up for and share your fun and creative ideas for its theme!

🏆 Prizes

Of course the winners of this challenge will not go unrewarded! The three winning entries will get a receive a Pine Studio mystery box! In order to maintain the mystery behind this box, the contents of the box will have to remain a secret for now. 😉

📑 Rules

Room must be entirely new, no projects that were already in progress

Room needs to be built between 16-09-2022 00:00 CEST and 18-09-2022 23:59 CEST. Any rooms published after 18-09-2022 23:59 CEST will not be considered.

Builders must join the Pine Studio Discord – theme will be assigned here!

You can only submit one room. Multiple submissions will not be counted.

You must upload a video walkthrough of your room and a workshop link.

You are allowed to bug fix your room after submission, but not resubmit an entirely different room.

Copies of other players' rooms are not eligible.

Keep it fun/clean! Don’t create anything that might be considered offensive in any way or form. No profanity, racism, hate speech etc.

⚖️ Judging criteria

Rooms will be judged based on criteria such as the quality of the puzzles, level of innovation, visual appeal and more. We will compile a list of ten rooms that will make it to the community voting round. After this list gets published, it will be up to the community to pick three winners. More information on voting will be shared at a later time.

⚒️ How to make a room

Go to Escape Simulator, "Workshop" button, "Your Rooms," and press "Create". This creates an empty room, and you can start building. To get some help, you can look through "Tutorial Rooms" and learn the basics such as puzzles and animation. Or you can watch our tutorial video. Need some more inspiration? Then you should definitely check out the winners from our previous ‘Build-a-room’ challenges! Finally, you can also join our dedicated Discord community to ask about anything you might need help with!

See you soon!

So that's it from us for now! You can start sending us your theme suggestions right not via the Google form found here. We can't wait to see what all of you will come up with! See you on the 9th of September!

♥ Pine team