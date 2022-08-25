 Skip to content

Sweet Surrender update for 25 August 2022

Update 7 - Hotfix

Build 9387761 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone,

We just released a small hotfix for Sweet Surrenders latest update, addressing some of the most pressing issues, which some players have experienced. These include:

  • Issues with players spawning incorrectly at the start of levels
  • Fixes to the sewer ladders and adding ladders where they were needed
  • Adjustments to the items and enemies in the shooting range
  • Updates to enemy pathfinding

There will be a full list of patch notes below.

We are always thankful for your feedback and greatly appreciate any issues you report.

Cheers,
Salmi Games

Full Patch Notes:

  • Fixed an issue where hologram enemies in the shooting range would sometimes drop upgrade chips
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the game to not load into levels when playing with LIV
  • Added ladders to some sewer rooms, which had pits players couldn’t escape from otherwise
  • Adjusted the acid grenade and removed the liquid acid grenade due to unintended behavior
  • Fixed an issue with players becoming stuck behind ladders when playing with the teleport falldown type
  • Fixed an issue that would allow players to take chips out of the homebase collection
  • Adjusted the skyboxes in some slum rooms to avoid players grappling out of bounds
  • Improved the pathfinding on the spider bomb bots around teleporter pads
  • Adjusted the spider gunner bot to better protect its weak spot while not vulnerable
  • Fixed an issue with teleporting over gaps while playing with the teleport falldown type
  • Fixed an issue with the level elevator getting stuck at the end of the industrial level
  • Adjusted some of the unlock requirements for grenadier class upgrades
  • Fixed an issue with controller bindings for Windows Mixed Reality
  • Fixed an issue where the trickshot chip would not work with some weapons
  • Fixed a bug that would incorrectly display the “empty” text next to full antidotes
  • Fixed an issue that had spider bots becoming stuck in the air after shooting them
  • Fixed an issue with some sewer rooms spawning chest in the acid pools, but no wheel to lower the acid
  • Improved the pathfinding on enemies, which were recently spawned by the spider bot hives
  • Fixed an issue with chip descriptions becoming visible while climbing ladders
  • Fixed an issue with weapon / item tooltips remaining on screen after gifting them to the tunnel digger robot
  • Fixed some issues with the German translation of the game
  • Fixed an issue with medkit stations sometimes not opening

