Update 7 - Hotfix

Hello everyone,

We just released a small hotfix for Sweet Surrenders latest update, addressing some of the most pressing issues, which some players have experienced. These include:

Issues with players spawning incorrectly at the start of levels

Fixes to the sewer ladders and adding ladders where they were needed

Adjustments to the items and enemies in the shooting range

Updates to enemy pathfinding

There will be a full list of patch notes below.

We are always thankful for your feedback and greatly appreciate any issues you report.

Cheers,

Salmi Games

Full Patch Notes: