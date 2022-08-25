 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 25 August 2022

8/25/2022 Bug Hotfix

8/25/2022 Bug Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed invisible body bug
  • Fixed iron longsword upgrade quest, you now only need to get it to 300 Damage
  • Speculative rubberbanding fix. We still don't understand why players lag sometimes on perfect servers. Please continue to report to us when you lag badly!
  • Speculative fix for some players losing entire items when doing actions in stash.

