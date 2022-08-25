HotFix #5 | 25-08-2022

- Fixed problems with lures/rods getting stuck
- Fixed problem when you caught fish and couldn't cast anymore
- Fixed problem with UFA CRANKBAIT LOXY 18G lure which caused reel damage
- Fixed game freeze after you completed the tutorial
- Fixed game Jackson Park freeze and fog after you completed the tutorial
- Fixed invisible walls on Slovakia and Kiel Canal (please check if you still have problems with catching fish on Kiel Canal)
- Fixed fishing lines length for high-level rods
- Fixed wrong bundle prices
- Fixed fishing set getting damaged once you caught fish and the summary screen showed up
- Fixed Steam achievements not showing during playing
- Fixed a few things that caused game freezes (it is still present but shouldn't be so often)
- Adjusted fish stamina boosts
- Small changes in languages
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 25 August 2022
Changed depots in devs branch