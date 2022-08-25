 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 25 August 2022

HotFix #5 | 25-08-2022

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed problems with lures/rods getting stuck
  • Fixed problem when you caught fish and couldn't cast anymore
  • Fixed problem with UFA CRANKBAIT LOXY 18G lure which caused reel damage
  • Fixed game freeze after you completed the tutorial
  • Fixed game Jackson Park freeze and fog after you completed the tutorial
  • Fixed invisible walls on Slovakia and Kiel Canal (please check if you still have problems with catching fish on Kiel Canal)
  • Fixed fishing lines length for high-level rods
  • Fixed wrong bundle prices
  • Fixed fishing set getting damaged once you caught fish and the summary screen showed up
  • Fixed Steam achievements not showing during playing
  • Fixed a few things that caused game freezes (it is still present but shouldn't be so often)
  • Adjusted fish stamina boosts
  • Small changes in languages

