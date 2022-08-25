U7 Test branch is live!

Hey everyone!

The Beta Branch for the Summer Ultra Combo update is live!

It combines the unreleased Update 6 HEAT and Update 7 FOUNDATION for one huge update!

U6 - Heat

Now testable! - Key Features:

New Cooling Chambers Environment

Environment Big Graphical Upgrade

Environment Styles & Variation

& Variation Attachment improvements

improvements Shop Iteration

Tons of other improvements & fixes

UniversEdit is now usable while playing !

! UI improvements

U7 - Foundation

Now testable! - Key Features:

Big Enemy Overhaul (Part 1/2)

(Part 1/2) Big Core Gameplay changes (Part 1/2)

changes (Part 1/2) New Enemies

Enemy reload & ammo bars

Enemy Unit Frame

AI improvements

improvements Mines overhaul

overhaul Many gameplay improvements

How to get into the test branch:

Right click your Synthetik 2 in your Steam Library Select Properties Go to the Beta Tab Select the version from the Drop down menu and it will download´

Warning! Its not supported to go back to U5 from the beta test branch.

So keep a backup of your save file!

_We made tons and tons of huge changes all across the board.

The focus was really on the core game-play, we think that the game is now much more fun and the next goals and steps are finally clear. The mid-lategame definitely needs more development for next patch, especially the Chrono Squad faction did not get touched much yet, but I think you see some drastic improvements in the earlier stages of the game and in general feeling.

The next steps on the core game-play are definitely improving the spawn points, which is relatively easy, the mid-lategame and then the entire loot and upgrade progression will get a big overhaul.

Audio is also still in a really poor state due to some audio engine issue preventing many sounds from playing which requires a total throw-out of the system. We try do to a faster update cycle now and get these things sorted and also start the multiplayer testing. Check our previous post for more infos.

_

Enemy Feedback

Please help us make the game better by filling out this enemy feedback form once you played a bit!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSff5EWxf3_DFrifcgYrYPgK5OvRDRd_sOA8aWMxCfsvukrANQ/viewform?pli=1

Please report bugs on discord or the steam forums, and also let us know about overpowered or lame enemy spawn areas. We will keep patching the U7 beta branch and hope to get U7 out quickly. Your feedback on the new core-gameplay changes is also very important!

Multiplayer Rollout

First Multiplayer testing begins almost directly after the full launch of U7!

U7 adds a new server pool, allowing global chat and other services to continue running, while allowing you to test multiplayer in a alpha test branch. We start with time limited test phases and a fast update cycle (in the testing branch) to get fast iteration and quality improvements.

Let us know what you think!