Even more minor changes to get rid of libiconv / libintl false positives for Babar with BitDefender. libiconv gets a false positive if it doesn't have debug information, and libintl gets a false positive if it has debug information.

Or to paraphrase, libintl can't wear a beret or it gets mistaken for a French spy, and their friend libiconv has to wear a beret or it gets mistaken for a French spy.