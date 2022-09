Share · View all patches · Build 9387508 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 08:06:59 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Thank you for your support for Amber City.

We know most of our players are puzzle game lovers, so we work with Cotton Game and launch a bundle including Amber City and Mr. Pumpkin 2: Kowloon walled city.

Mr. Pumpkin 2 is a sequel to Mr. Pumpkin Adventure. It is a point-and-click game set in the Kowloon Walled City.

From September 1st to September 8th, you can get both games at 10% discount. It's additive to 10% Amber City launch discount. Have fun and enjoy!