Version 0.11.3 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got two parts updated for you this week!
So this week's update requires a bit of an explanation. First of all I set off to fix a bug with the military where units would get stuck and stop moving. This has led me down a bit of a rabbit hole of fixing the underground systems that the AI use. As a result of this one of the changes I needed to make was to change the editor mode so that it does not accept city blocks that have unreachable areas:
I made a nice visual effect to show where it is so people can fix it.
The other part of this update is that I fixed that AI bug. The military now do a better job of figuring out how to reach their destination, though there's still a bit of work going on under the hood to make a more interesting system in the future.
Also there was a bug where on reset the UI would forget the setting of No Survivors on the military, this bug is fixed!
Hope you enjoy the game as always everyone!
Changed files in this update