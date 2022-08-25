Version 0.11.3 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got two parts updated for you this week!

So this week's update requires a bit of an explanation. First of all I set off to fix a bug with the military where units would get stuck and stop moving. This has led me down a bit of a rabbit hole of fixing the underground systems that the AI use. As a result of this one of the changes I needed to make was to change the editor mode so that it does not accept city blocks that have unreachable areas:

I made a nice visual effect to show where it is so people can fix it.

The other part of this update is that I fixed that AI bug. The military now do a better job of figuring out how to reach their destination, though there's still a bit of work going on under the hood to make a more interesting system in the future.

Also there was a bug where on reset the UI would forget the setting of No Survivors on the military, this bug is fixed!

Hope you enjoy the game as always everyone!