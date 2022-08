Share · View all patches · Build 9387432 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

This is a new minor update for Tennis Manager 2022.

We were focused on some bug fixes and an optimization of the memory usage.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

Modifications :

Asset management optimization (should improve memory management on some devices)

Fixes: