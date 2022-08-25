Balance and fixes - Ver. 0.26x0486a

The main office received a recommendation that the beginner's program was too difficult. The quality control center decided to change this program!
I received a lot of feedback about the difficulty of the game, so I decided to simplify the gameplay in the balance of stats.
All changes are also available in the demo!
Increased the tools strength:
- Blueprint 30 → 50
- Boer 1000 → 1300
- Gravity hook 1000 → 2000
- Pickaxe 100 → 300
- Wiring 30 → 70
Time of full use of oxygen in minutes:
- Was 8 minutes -> became 12 minutes
For beginners in the game auto speed stabilization is enabled initially!
Remind you that you can enable or disable auto-speed stabilization in the game settings.
Increased the radius and range for interaction (pick up) with objects
New:
-
Saving backpack death after restarting (If the game has been saved)
-
Support for 3 types of keyboards (Selectable in settings menu)
- QWERTY
- AZERTY
- QWERTZ
-
Glow objects from distance (The glow disappears at close range)
Fixes:
- In training, the active task changes when you change the language
- Inventory icon does not change, although I reassigned the key
- In the game, if you rebinding the button to a used button in the pause, then the rebinded button remains red until you pause
- Connecting/Disconnecting Wires with a Delay
- During training, if you open the journal,you can' t close it
- Music does not always work
- When you double click on a bind button, you can't assign a key
- Not spawning items after picking up the black box (Thanks to Mister Blue#2919 from the discord server)
- Prologue starts early
- Buttons in the pause menu now display correctly and depend on the bind
- Dupe items with backpack after death.
- UI outlining bug in the Recycler
- Battery does not disable and can be connected to others
- When saving and loading a deformed object, material(texture) disappears
- No sound of picking up the item
- Micro clicking when you skip the prologue
Thank you for your feedback! I'm carefully listening to your feedback and trying to make the game playable for everyone. ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update