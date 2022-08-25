25th August update

- New scenario: 16 "Fallen idols"
- New scenario: 23 "Foot in the door"
- Skirmish mode prototype (8 scenarios playable with player force and weather selection)
- Mortar mechanic updates with HQ unit spotters
- Alternate infantry movement option
- Various small improvements and bug fixes
The Troop update for 25 August 2022
