 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Troop update for 25 August 2022

25th August update

Share · View all patches · Build 9387260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New scenario: 16 "Fallen idols"
  • New scenario: 23 "Foot in the door"
  • Skirmish mode prototype (8 scenarios playable with player force and weather selection)
  • Mortar mechanic updates with HQ unit spotters
  • Alternate infantry movement option
  • Various small improvements and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1363741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link