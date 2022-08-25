 Skip to content

Approaching Infinity update for 25 August 2022

Asteroid Base Beta Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Asteroid Base Fix

For anyone who has had an asteroid base spawn and you can't find anyone to talk to, try this:
On the sector map, put your ship over the asteroid base in sector 9, go to the options menu and enter the code "Syndicate Reset". The next time you land, it will re-generate the interior.

Cheat Modes

This version also includes the ability to start the game with various "cheat modes": infinite oxygen, unlimited daily codes, and no resistances. These are directly inspired by a discussion thread here on Steam that I can't seem to find right now...

Lots of reasons to check out the Beta branch right now!

