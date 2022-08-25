More Languages and More Rerolls!

Languages added:

简体中文 (Simplified Chinese)

繁體中文 (Traditional Chinese)

日本語 (Japanese)

These are currently placeholder translations and will be completely replaced over time. Some very helpful community members on the discord have started doing community translation to a variety of languages as well: https://discord.gg/6qccW22GnQ

I will be fully replacing this placeholder translation over time, but for now it should help players who do not read english to get a better understanding of the game instead of being forced to wait.

There is a Translation Keys setting in the language select to help those contributing in community localization, or anyone just curious to take a look.