Pheasants Update - Fixes And Changes #1

Hey Hunters!

This patch fixes several issues found from the latest update including pheasants not giving integrity properly, .303’s stabilization issues while holding your breath, fallow deer animations and many others! We also included a few changes and improvements like wrist slots will now be hidden when not holding the mobile tracker and all deer species can now turn their head more back when staring at the player. Enjoy the update and keep posting your awesome pheasant hunts!

Animal Changes

Animals won’t create droppings while fleeing

All deer species now turn their head more when staring at the player

Improvements

Wrist slots are hidden if the mobile tracker isn’t in the player’s hand*

Traditional arrows are deeper in quivers

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the pheasants integrity was 0% even if it was shot during flight with proper ammo or arrows

Fixed an issue where hold your breath stabilization strength for the .303 rifle was too strong with the virtual stock on

Fixed an issue where you didn’t travel to a selected outpost after clicking the reserve name -button in quick hunt.

Fixed several issues with animals that are far from the player

Fixed fallow deer's movement animations

Fixed the title of pheasant caller’s info board

This prevents the wrist slot bubble blocking player's view while aiming with iron sights.

