LIGHTS OUT: F1® Manager 2022 Playable Now On Steam!

​All the research and development is done. Practice and qualifying is complete. Your strategy is set. The five red lights are about to go out…

We are incredibly excited to launch F1® Manager 2022 today on Steam! Early access begins now for those who have pre-ordered digitally across any platform, but you can still join the early access by purchasing the digital version before the full launch on August 30.

To celebrate, we’ve revealed the official launch trailer, giving you just a taste of the authentic, thrilling, detailed world of F1® you are about to enter. Check it out:





The new trailer displays the drama and intensity you’ll experience, as you take on the role of Team Principal for one of the 10 official F1® teams. Be the boss and make the critical decisions, both at the circuit and back at HQ, to guide your team to glory.

Manage recruitment, developing your drivers and key staff or searching the market of real-world talent, including F1®, F2™ and F3™ drivers. Oversee the improvement and maintenance of facilities to benefit your team and workforce. Look after your finances and achieve the team’s objectives to keep the board happy. Take complete control of car development and build a formidable machine. Work with your drivers and engineers to hone your car setup and race strategy.

Finally, see it all come together on race day with incredible broadcast-style presentation of the action. Use driver and team orders to react to every moment of the race, plotting a path to victory.

Race commentary from David Croft and Karun Chandhok, use of real-world team radio calls, implementation of real F1® regulations, and a plethora of data and depth to explore all make F1® Manager 2022 an authentic and immersive simulation experience. Dynamic development of drivers and staff, retirements and transfers, the addition of fictional future talents, and more will ensure new challenges and intriguing narratives, no matter how many seasons you play for.

See you in the paddock!