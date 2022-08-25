 Skip to content

Territory update for 25 August 2022

Territory – Alpha 4.2 – Bows and Arrows

Added

Wooden Bow and Arrows
Currently Third Person View only. If you’re in 1st person and try to draw the bow it’ll force you into third person mode. It will be like this until I come up with a workable solution for 1st person camera mode.
There will be another 1 or two tiers of advanced bows to come once I get to the advanced crafting benchs

Changed

  • Starting loot chests nerfed to account for the new craftable bow and arrows
  • Base foundation parts can now place on top of fortress platforms to allow more flexibility for base building
  • Foundations now easier to place on uneven terrain
  • Drink/Fill from water interaction no longer shows when swimming

