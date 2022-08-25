 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 25 August 2022

Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Sharpened on Covenant armor, wetted with Banished blood.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Rakshasa Wolf Fang chest attachment!

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Not a soldier. A monster. Like you...

Suit up for battlefield stealth and cyberwarfare with the Locus Armor Set, featuring the LOCUS helmet, PROJECT ENOCH helmet attachment, TAC/PLQ-196E THREEPACK shoulder pads, RUCKAMUCK RANGEKING chest attachment, DOISAC KISS wrist attachment, along with the Raven Smoke armor coating, and Legendary Crossing emblem.

Pick up this resilient armor in the Shop now!

