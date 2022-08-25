Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 9386799 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 13:32:28 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Sharpened on Covenant armor, wetted with Banished blood.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Rakshasa Wolf Fang chest attachment!

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Not a soldier. A monster. Like you...

Suit up for battlefield stealth and cyberwarfare with the Locus Armor Set, featuring the LOCUS helmet, PROJECT ENOCH helmet attachment, TAC/PLQ-196E THREEPACK shoulder pads, RUCKAMUCK RANGEKING chest attachment, DOISAC KISS wrist attachment, along with the Raven Smoke armor coating, and Legendary Crossing emblem.

