- Fixed a bug that caused infinite loading when the old file was subscribed
- The default value of the sync offset is changed to 0.1
- Fixed a bug that incorrectly placed the gray bar position on the sync control screen
- A link to the Composer page is added to the song. Press the button to visit the composer's web page.
rote² update for 25 August 2022
2022-08-25 v(0.2.5)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update