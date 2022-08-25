 Skip to content

rote² update for 25 August 2022

2022-08-25 v(0.2.5)

  • Fixed a bug that caused infinite loading when the old file was subscribed
  • The default value of the sync offset is changed to 0.1
  • Fixed a bug that incorrectly placed the gray bar position on the sync control screen
  • A link to the Composer page is added to the song. Press the button to visit the composer's web page.

