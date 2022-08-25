 Skip to content

Endless ATC update for 25 August 2022

Update V5.1: Added plane symbol customization, and more.

Endless ATC update for 25 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new in version 5.1:

  • Added aircraft target symbol customization, see the target button in the display menu. You can choose between 6 different styles:
  • Added wind direction arrow to the side bar.
  • SID mode of departures can be enabled by dragging from the plane onto the SID waypoint, similar to how arrivals can be dragged ('direct') to a beacon.
  • The contrast toggle button is now hidden behind the light/dark toggle button (to make place for the new target button). Longpress the light/dark button to toggle the background contrast.
  • Inbound planes deviating due clouds fly on a heading instead direct to the initial beacon, for improved cloud avoidance.
  • Reduced chance of arrivals entering 'on top' of another arrival when entering the airspace, especially when using high flow rates.
  • Added a basic time lapse recording mode, which saves images of the radar display at a set interval. It can be enabled by typing TIMELAPSE00 where the two digits represent the time in seconds. To make an actual video of the images, you need to use a video editor that allows loading an image sequence.
  • Specific for custom airports: planes are classified as 'delayed' a bit later when they have to travel through huge (40+ NM) airspaces.

Thanks for playing Endless ATC!

