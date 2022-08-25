 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 25 August 2022

Patch v2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9386509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • In an earlier version if you rebound a key to a mouse button then it could cause control issues in current versions (it will now reset those controls back to the default if it detects this).
  • The Magusus Teachmoria class meta will now override the normal Magus double minion meld (it was also displaying the wrong description).
  • The Colossal Tooth relic now also increases the limit on Giant minions.
  • The Meldus Flame relic now also increases the limit on Meldus minions.

//bug fixes

  • The Playstation button icons displayed Square and Cross were wrongly swapped (again). If it doesn't show correct for you then in DS4Windows check the "Hide DS4 Controller" setting.
  • If you cast a normal spell but kept the spell button pressed and then stopped moving, it would charge up a super spell (you should always need to let go of the spell button after casting a spell to cast another).
  • The Wraithen Husk class meta could cause a crash if you take a Blood Pact relic.
  • You were unable to forget the Markings Of Depravity class meta.
  • The Blood Pact and Loot Box items weren't being added to your inventory which allowed them to circumvent the usual item limits.
  • Any banish/seals gained from the Horoscope Charm weren't being removed when used.
  • The Enboned Giant Barrower would ignore being banished.
  • Having multiple Deamon Tanglers could cause a crash when they attempted to spawn a heart.
  • Having multiple Deamon Tanglers would cause a slowdown during the King fight.
  • Some objects could spawn on the King or weren't being destroyed if fell on during his intro (eg treasure chests, tangler hearts/roots, etc).

Changed files in this update

