Patch v2.3

//misc
- In an earlier version if you rebound a key to a mouse button then it could cause control issues in current versions (it will now reset those controls back to the default if it detects this).
- The Magusus Teachmoria class meta will now override the normal Magus double minion meld (it was also displaying the wrong description).
- The Colossal Tooth relic now also increases the limit on Giant minions.
- The Meldus Flame relic now also increases the limit on Meldus minions.
//bug fixes
- The Playstation button icons displayed Square and Cross were wrongly swapped (again). If it doesn't show correct for you then in DS4Windows check the "Hide DS4 Controller" setting.
- If you cast a normal spell but kept the spell button pressed and then stopped moving, it would charge up a super spell (you should always need to let go of the spell button after casting a spell to cast another).
- The Wraithen Husk class meta could cause a crash if you take a Blood Pact relic.
- You were unable to forget the Markings Of Depravity class meta.
- The Blood Pact and Loot Box items weren't being added to your inventory which allowed them to circumvent the usual item limits.
- Any banish/seals gained from the Horoscope Charm weren't being removed when used.
- The Enboned Giant Barrower would ignore being banished.
- Having multiple Deamon Tanglers could cause a crash when they attempted to spawn a heart.
- Having multiple Deamon Tanglers would cause a slowdown during the King fight.
- Some objects could spawn on the King or weren't being destroyed if fell on during his intro (eg treasure chests, tangler hearts/roots, etc).
