Version 0.8507 Updates

Updates:
-Add "No tablet selected" prompt during tablets selection;
-Add guide for using miracle skills;
Bugs fixed:
-Fixed the bug that the enemy kept HP 0 but did not die resulting in the game being stuck in some circumstances;
-Fixed the bug that selecting [borderless] would cause the game interface to get stuck in some circumstances;
-Fixed the bug that saving game would cause you can not start a new game;
-Fixed the bug that [Dust Emblem] conflict in [Shadow Strike];
-Fixed that bug when the main volume is turned off, the sound of battle failure will still be played;
-Limit the maximum number of crocodiles summoned in the boss battle [Crocodile Queen];
-Limit the maximum number of random Zombie summoned in the boss battle[God Pluto];
-Fixed the bug of wrong damage range of enemy [Sniper];
-Fixed some mistakes in English and Japanese translation;
