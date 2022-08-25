Version 0.8507 Updates

Updates:

-Add "No tablet selected" prompt during tablets selection;

-Add guide for using miracle skills;

Bugs fixed:

-Fixed the bug that the enemy kept HP 0 but did not die resulting in the game being stuck in some circumstances;

-Fixed the bug that selecting [borderless] would cause the game interface to get stuck in some circumstances;

-Fixed the bug that saving game would cause you can not start a new game;

-Fixed the bug that [Dust Emblem] conflict in [Shadow Strike];

-Fixed that bug when the main volume is turned off, the sound of battle failure will still be played;

-Limit the maximum number of crocodiles summoned in the boss battle [Crocodile Queen];

-Limit the maximum number of random Zombie summoned in the boss battle[God Pluto];

-Fixed the bug of wrong damage range of enemy [Sniper];

-Fixed some mistakes in English and Japanese translation;