Terra Randoma update for 25 August 2022

Version 0.77.04

Hi Everone,
Here is a small update with fixes and changes.

  • Fixed a visual bug about the screen messages. On rare occasions it was showing negative turn counts like "You are invisible for -3000" turns instead of dissappearing.
  • Fixed the sarcaphogus opening and closing sound. It was making a page turning sound.
  • Changed wording of Talent Stones causing fear.
  • Lowered the food prices in Tavern during Royal Marriage.
  • Changed the title screen with a similar new logo.

