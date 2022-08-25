Version 0.77.04

Hi Everone,
Here is a small update with fixes and changes.
- Fixed a visual bug about the screen messages. On rare occasions it was showing negative turn counts like "You are invisible for -3000" turns instead of dissappearing.
- Fixed the sarcaphogus opening and closing sound. It was making a page turning sound.
- Changed wording of Talent Stones causing fear.
- Lowered the food prices in Tavern during Royal Marriage.
- Changed the title screen with a similar new logo.
Changed files in this update