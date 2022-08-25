 Skip to content

Prime of Flames update for 25 August 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check the update list:

Optimizing Game Experience：

  • Added BOSS Skills Preview feature
  • Added Achievement Re-Unlock feature: If the achievements do not match with Steam. You can enter Achievement in the game again.
  • Added aura range effect for [Aerolistar][Inflammation]
  • Added tooltips on Skill Panel when your mouse move on
  • Changed the Chapter Name: Normal-Hard-Pain-Nightmare-Hell-Legend
  • Removed [Zeal] for [Orc Vanguard]
  • Removed the unlocked skills in [Totem] will show up in skill selected when characters level up
  • Changed [Rhino]'HP to 3/4

Bug Fixed：

  • Display issues when [Hunter] triggers screen shaking
  • [Domination] does not work
  • Data Error of [Bat] skill
  • Achievement unlocked issue
  • Some English description issues
  • Some texts were cut in [Altar] Preview
  • [Works] description issue
  • [Energy Block] description issue
  • The issue happened when using ESC button backing to Home Menu
  • [Victory Condition] description error
  • [Moonsee] can not be selected and counted int the battle
  • Merchant can not move to the point in the stage of [Escort Merchant Mission]
  • Reset Character's Experience when using the unlocked skills in [Totem]
  • Do not trigger the skill of recovering HP to the beasts
  • NPC or Summons will trigger the aura effect even they are not in it
  • [Eternal Guard]' skill may lock the game

