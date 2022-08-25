English
[Wrong Side of the History]The story continues. (We finally get Trump to appear in the game.)
Wiki has been updated respectively with spoilers.
简体中文
【历史的错误一侧】故事继续。（川普终于出现在了游戏中。）
维基已经更新了包含剧透的故事内容。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 25 August 2022
Update, Version 20220825
Patchnotes via Steam Community
