 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 25 August 2022

Update, Version 20220825

Share · View all patches · Build 9386107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



English
##########Content############
[Wrong Side of the History]The story continues. (We finally get Trump to appear in the game.)
Wiki has been updated respectively with spoilers.
简体中文
##########Content############
【历史的错误一侧】故事继续。（川普终于出现在了游戏中。）
维基已经更新了包含剧透的故事内容。

Changed files in this update

Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link