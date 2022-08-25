 Skip to content

iles update for 25 August 2022

Update August 25th

Share · View all patches · Build 9386105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.7

  1. Fixed the situation where the character could not die after falling into the water.
  2. Optimize some experience.
  3. The window platform is started, and the discrete graphics card is used by default.
  4. Open creative workshop.

Continuous optimization.

