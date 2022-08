Hey all!

I have now added that you can now select a local image (PNG/JPG) file on your computer as a source and it will automatically be converted into a (15s) long video.

So, for example if you want to convert a screenshot into a video to post to TikTok or Instagram!

I have also done some minor changes (jump buttons, so you can easily skip to a specific step) and other minor UI changes!

// Squeaky