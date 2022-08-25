 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Girlfriend update for 25 August 2022

The new version is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9386095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new version is now available
-Fixed several bugs
-Optimized function, new "boss key" can minimize the program by pressing the "ESC" button to prevent the boss from grabbing the package!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link