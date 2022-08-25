 Skip to content

News Reacts update for 25 August 2022

Update August 25th

Update August 25th

Patchnotes via Steam Community


You can delete a mission you have already succesfully completed. It is often nice to solve the mission again, perhaps in a different way.

This was made after user feedback.

