2022.8.25update

・When a vassal reports, if the player character's intelligence is high, it will automatically detect if it is a lie.

・Added "reward" to the elder vassal summoning screen in the same way as vassals. but his cost is higher than normal

・It is now possible to interrogate general vassals. However, you can also banish it without question and answer as before.

・I made it to display the kokudaka on the increase screen of the Elder vassals.

・Revised the territory layout and initial stone height of the Sekigahara scenario

・The age is now displayed on the magistrate appointment screen.

・On the negotiation screen, in addition to dice rolls, the overall trend of negotiations that takes into account the situation is now displayed.

Made it possible to change vassals(player) to subordinate daimyo and vassals(player) to daimyo in diplomacy